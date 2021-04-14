Coker's Lehmann earns honorable-mention SAC tennis honors

From local reports
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Coker men's tennis senior Justus Lehmann was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention Singles Team, announced by the league today (Wednesday, Apr. 14).
Lehmann picked up four South Atlantic Conference wins at No. 1 singles for Coker on the season, while also winning four matches at No. 2 doubles with Sean Keane and picking up a fifth victory at No. 2 doubles with Luis de Vuyst.
This is Lehmann's first career All-Conference selection.
The Hiddenhausen, Germany native is the son of Anke and Joachim Lehmann, and is a mathematics major.
