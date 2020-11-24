 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker falls to Lincoln Memorial
0 comments
Local Colleges

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker falls to Lincoln Memorial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COKER, S.C. — Coker's Chandler Lindsey scored a team-high 20 points, but the Cobras lost 78-57 to Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night.

Teammate Anderson Keller added 10 points. The Cobras will play at South Carolina today at 6:30 p.m. and also be on the road Saturday at Virginia-Wise at 2 p.m.

LMU 36 42 — 78

C 30 27 — 57

COKER (57)

Chandler Lindsey 20, Andrew Keller 10, Murrell 8, Kennedy 4, Jones 6, Fordham 4, Bennett 5.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln Memorial 68

Coker 55

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker’s Saquita Joyner, a former Hartsville High School star, scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss.

Teammate Raya Coley added 12 points.

LMU 12 14 20 22 — 68

C 7 14 17 17 — 55

COKER (55)

Saquita Joyner 16, Raya Coley 12, Emily Davis 10, Myers 3, Nelson 8, Wilder 2, McClure 4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert