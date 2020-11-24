COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker falls to Lincoln Memorial

COKER, S.C. — Coker's Chandler Lindsey scored a team-high 20 points, but the Cobras lost 78-57 to Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night.

Teammate Anderson Keller added 10 points. The Cobras will play at South Carolina today at 6:30 p.m. and also be on the road Saturday at Virginia-Wise at 2 p.m.