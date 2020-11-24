COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker falls to Lincoln Memorial

COKER, S.C. — Coker's Chandler Lindsey scored a team-high 20 points, but the Cobras lost 78-57 to Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night.
Teammate Anderson Keller added 10 points. The Cobras will play at South Carolina today at 6:30 p.m. and also be on the road Saturday at Virginia-Wise at 2 p.m.
LMU 36 42 — 78
C 30 27 — 57
COKER (57)
Chandler Lindsey 20, Andrew Keller 10, Murrell 8, Kennedy 4, Jones 6, Fordham 4, Bennett 5.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Memorial 68
Coker 55
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker’s Saquita Joyner, a former Hartsville High School star, scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss.
Teammate Raya Coley added 12 points.
LMU 12 14 20 22 — 68
C 7 14 17 17 — 55
COKER (55)
Saquita Joyner 16, Raya Coley 12, Emily Davis 10, Myers 3, Nelson 8, Wilder 2, McClure 4.
