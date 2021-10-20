DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Larson appears to be in driver's seat for title

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three races remain in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and all indications point to Kyle Larson as being the driver to beat for the coveted championship. The 29-year-old native of Elk Grove, Calif., won his series-leading eighth race of the season this past Sunday, as he dominated the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. With that win, Larson punched his ticket to the Championship 4 which means he will be one of four Cup Series drivers competing for the championship Nov. 14 at Phoenix Raceway.
2021 has been quite a turnaround for Larson. In April of 2020 his racing career came crashing down, as he was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. The fallout from that misstep was substantial. He was released from Chip Ganassi Racing, lost his sponsorships and his future in the sport was uncertain. Larson went through all the requirements set forth by NASCAR and then some to obtain his reinstatement to the sport last October. He was signed by Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet and has emerged as the favorite to win his first Cup Series title next month.
Larson has led a series-high 2,267 laps this season and is closing in on the series single-season record of 2,320 laps led by Jeff Gordon in 2001. Larson and his crew chief Cliff Daniels have been clicking on all cylinders and the chemistry the two have established certainly bodes well for continued success this season. Larson has shown he can win at all different types of tracks this season, with visits to Victory Lane at Las Vegas, Charlotte (oval and ROVAL), Sonoma, Nashville, Watkins Glen, Bristol, and Texas.
Kansas Speedway and its 1.5-mile layout is up next on the NASCAR schedule, with Martinsville Speedway’s fierce half-mile configuration being the penultimate race of the season. Four drivers will emerge from Martinsville with aspirations of claiming the sport’s premier series crown at Phoenix. With Larson the only driver so far to have secured a spot in the round of four, three other drivers are currently above the cutline. Ryan Blaney is presently 17 points ahead of the cutoff; Denny Hamlin, who won this year’s Cook Out Southern 500, is +9; and Kyle Busch is +8.
Defending series champion Chase Elliott is -8; Brad Keselowski is -15; Martin Truex Jr. is -22; and Joey Logano is -43. Logano most certainly needs to win one of the next two races to advance. Kansas and Martinsville are among the best tracks for several of the championship contenders, including Hamlin (two wins at Kansas/five wins at Martinsville); Truex Jr. (two wins at Kansas/three wins at Martinsville); Kyle Busch (two wins at Kansas/two wins at Martinsville); and Logano (three wins at Kansas/one win at Martinsville). Keselowski has two wins at Kansas and one win at Martinsville; Elliott has one win at each of the tracks, while Blaney is winless at those two venues.
Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are winding down their seasons and will crown champions in Phoenix as well. AJ Allmendinger currently sits atop the Xfinity Series standings followed by defending champ Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson. In the Camping World Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and defending champion Sheldon Creed are presently ranked 1-4 in the standings. Martinsville will likewise be the cut off race to determine the Championship 4 in both series.
The Darlington team has already begun work on the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, scheduled for May 6-8, 2022. All three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at the track Too Tough To Tame that weekend. The track will partner with the city of Darlington to host a “Throwback Parade” Saturday, May 7 following the Xfinity Series race. The parade will feature NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends, floats, marching bands, vintage cars, TV and radio broadcast personalities and local dignitaries. The parade will begin in downtown Darlington and end at the racetrack.
Darlington Raceway will be hosting its fourth and final Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a $20 donation, fans can drive their vehicles (no motorcycles or motorhomes please) three laps around the Lady in Black. All proceeds will go to the Toys For Tots.
Tickets and camping packages are on sale for both of Darlington’s 2022 NASCAR race weekends – May 6-8 and Sept. 2-4. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to secure your tickets now.