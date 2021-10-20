DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Larson appears to be in driver's seat for title

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three races remain in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and all indications point to Kyle Larson as being the driver to beat for the coveted championship. The 29-year-old native of Elk Grove, Calif., won his series-leading eighth race of the season this past Sunday, as he dominated the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. With that win, Larson punched his ticket to the Championship 4 which means he will be one of four Cup Series drivers competing for the championship Nov. 14 at Phoenix Raceway.

2021 has been quite a turnaround for Larson. In April of 2020 his racing career came crashing down, as he was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. The fallout from that misstep was substantial. He was released from Chip Ganassi Racing, lost his sponsorships and his future in the sport was uncertain. Larson went through all the requirements set forth by NASCAR and then some to obtain his reinstatement to the sport last October. He was signed by Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet and has emerged as the favorite to win his first Cup Series title next month.