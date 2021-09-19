Darlington's Jamie Stanley wins 2nd Florence Amateur in 3 years

Stanley especially had praise for Garre.

“That was such a good match with Carlos; I really enjoyed it,” Stanley said. “It was one of the best ball-striking days, watching him play. But I am also proud of myself for hanging in there. In the end, it doesn’t matter how well you hit it, it’s the score at the end of the day. And, I’m just happy to come out on top.”

Stanley had a 4-under 32 at the turn. Then, his first adversity of the day presented itself at No. 12 when he missed a birdie attempt at a par-5 hole.

After making up for that with a birdie at 13, Garre remained in contention – and then tied Stanley at 15 after Stanley bogeyed. That set the foundation for Sunday’s exciting finish.

“It got to where it was really match play there between me and Carlos,” said Stanley, who was a four-time All-American at USC Aiken.

After Stanley took a one-stroke lead heading to the 18th, Garre tied him again.

But at the end, it was Stanley standing alone with the first-place trophy.