Darlington's Quad American Legion softball team finishes 2nd in state

SUMTER, S.C. -- Darlington's Quad was disappointed after losing 4-2 in Monday's state championship game to Greenwood Post 20.

But after its players broke one final huddle at Patriot Park, they realized the joy was all in the journey.

And what a journey it was. After winning the lower-state championship, coach Lee Andrews' team finishes the season 18-2.

"I'm going to miss them," Andrews said. "I'm going to miss every one of them. I've coached a lot of them since they were 5. It's a little emotional, but I wouldn't have traded this group or season for anything. It was the best ball team I've ever coached."

But Greenwood was also at the top of its game. Defending state champion, Post 20, concluded its season with a 16-0 record.

The Quad (representing Darlington County legion posts 13, 53, 94, 210) rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the top of the fourth. But Greenwood responded in the fifth with a run scored on a passed ball. Winning pitcher, Lauralee Scott, then belted an RBI double that accounted for the night's final run.

After Andrews was asked about the difference in Monday's game, he replied, "Me."

Quad starting pitcher, Madie Andrews, after giving up two early runs, settled down and struck out five batters in a row. But after that fifth consecutive strikeout, in the bottom of the fifth, Greenwood pulled back ahead.

With two outs, while Greenwood catcher Zoey Montgomery stole second, Quad catcher Ashton Goodwin's attempt to throw her out went off the helmet of Greenwood batter, Gracie Timmerman.

"I asked the umpire if (Timmerman) leaned over the plate a little bit, and he said, 'No,'" Lee Andrews said. "Freak things happen. You don't see that happen from someone just standing in the batter's box. Ashton made a good throw. I just don't think it was that far off. But in softball, things like that happen all the time."

Greenwood then capitalized when Timmerman executed a bunt single to put runners at first and third. After Montgomery scored on a passed ball to give Post 20 a 3-2 lead, Scott drove in her RBI double.

Quad's Alyssa Poston then replaced Madie Andrews on the mound and struck Aubrey Holland out to end the fifth.

"I should have brought in Alyssa in a little earlier," Lee Andrews said. "I might have pinch-hit a little differently here and there to get something going. But Madie battled; she really did. (Andrews) was on up until her last pitch; that's why it was hard to pull her out. (Post 20) was struggling with her. The game plan was to throw her and then bring Alyssa in. But they were struggling with Madie's changeup. But I think I waited one batter too long to pull her. That's on me."

Greenwood manufactured its first two runs with a mix of hitting and bunting. Montgomery reached on a single and got to second on Timmerman's sacrifice bunt. After Scott singled and advanced to second on the Quad's attempted throw home, Holland's RBI groundout made it 1-0.

Post 20's Michaela Harrison singled to start the bottom of the second. After stealing second and reaching third on a groundout, she scored on Katie Fortner's groundout for a 2-0 advantage.

The Quad struck back in the fourth. Larissa Siders led off with a double. Then, after noticing nobody was covering third, she raced toward that bag while Montgomery's intended throw toward third went into left field, allowing Siders to score and narrow the deficit to 2-1.

"We saw their third baseman was going to cover the bunt, and Larissa has such a high softball IQ," Lee Andrews said. "I'm sure she just saw it, and she just made a play. That was all her."

After Naya Jones was safe on an error and advanced to second, she scored on an Andrews double that tied the game with one out. But Greenwood converted a double play to prevent any further damage when Gracelyn Flowers grounded out, and Andrews' courtesy runner (Angelle Siders) was ruled tagged out before reaching third.

Nonetheless, it was a tie game and the Quad's players were jubilant.

"I told them the same things I had been telling them all year," Lee Andrews said. "This group is so mature. They don't panic. We were like, 'We are going to get back in this thing,' and we did. It was a matter of them getting on base and getting this turned around."

But Greenwood was too much at the end.

"I knew one or two runs were not going to be enough for us," Lee Andrews said. "I said before the game we'd need three or four runs. We needed four runs to stay in it."