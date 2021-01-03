Davis Coker's athlete of month

HARTSVILLE -- Coker University women's basketball senior Emily Davis has been named its athlete of the month. Davis played and started in all four games in the month of December for the Cobras, notching two double-digit scoring efforts. Davis led her team with 10 points against Catawba on Dec. 14, before notching a career-high 19 points against Converse on Dec. 15. Davis also totaled 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in the month of December.