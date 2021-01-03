 Skip to main content
Davis Coker's athlete of month
Davis Coker's athlete of month

Emily Davis mug

Davis

 Coker

HARTSVILLE -- Coker University women's basketball senior Emily Davis has been named its athlete of the month. Davis played and started in all four games in the month of December for the Cobras, notching two double-digit scoring efforts. Davis led her team with 10 points against Catawba on Dec. 14, before notching a career-high 19 points against Converse on Dec. 15. Davis also totaled 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in the month of December.

The Parma, Ohio native is the daughter of William and Suzanne Davis, and is a criminal justice major.

