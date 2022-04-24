Day leads FMU men's tennis to 7-0 victory at NGU

TIGERVILLE, SC – Sophomore Liam Day helped lead 47th-ranked Francis Marion University to a 7-0 road victory over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (April 23) in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis play.

The win wraps up the regular-season schedule for Francis Marion, which improves to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in league action. The Patriots under first-year head coach Jay Evans will enter next weekend’s conference tournament as the fifth seed and will play eighth-seeded Southern Wesleyan University on Friday (April 29) at 9 a.m. at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.

Doubles victories by Day and sophomore Leonel Gonzalez (6-3) at the No.1 spot and freshmen

Martin Barbera and Harri Lloyd-Evans (7-5) at No.2 gave FMU an early 1-0 advantage. Day and Gonzalez improve to 15-2 this season.

Day then upped the margin to 2-0 with a quick 6-0, 6-1 victory at No.1 singles. The final two rungs on the Patriot ladder registered the two points needed to clinch the decision. Freshman Luis Lopez Sarasa won at the No.5 spot by a 6-1, 6-1 count and sophomore Adam Ernberg was victorious 6-2, 6-1 at No.6.

The other singles wins came from Lloyd-Evans (6-0, 6-3) at No.2, Gonzalez (6-3, 6-3) at No.3 and Barbera (6-2, 6-4) at No.4. Lloyd-Evans finishes the regular season with the Patriots’ top singles mark at 14-2.