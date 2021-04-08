Daylon Mahn wins another collegiate national crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — Daylon Mahn was a member of three state shooting championship teams at The King’s Academy. Now, add a second national title to his collection in college.

As a member of Martin Methodist College’s squad, Mahn was part of its recent ACUI High Over All national team champion in Division II. The criteria for winning nationals is posting the highest team total through three categories: Shooting 100 targets in American trap, 100 in American skeet and then 100 sporting clays. Mahn, a sophomore, posted a combined score of 277 (98 in trap, 96 in skeet, and 83 in sporting clay. His trap and sporting-clay totals counted toward the team score.

Although super shooting was not part of the national championship formula, Martin Methodist also placed first in that.

Being a part of this national championship team was especially gratifying to Mahn, whose team didn’t get to compete last year in this event because the pandemic canceled it.

“It was really disappointing last year because we were all training hard and getting ready for last year’s nationals and we felt we had a strong chance of winning,” Mahn said. “But this year, once we knew that nationals would indeed be held, we worked really hard to make sure we won it this time.”