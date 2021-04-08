Daylon Mahn wins another collegiate national crown

FLORENCE, S.C. — Daylon Mahn was a member of three state shooting championship teams at The King’s Academy. Now, add a second national title to his collection in college.
As a member of Martin Methodist College’s squad, Mahn was part of its recent ACUI High Over All national team champion in Division II. The criteria for winning nationals is posting the highest team total through three categories: Shooting 100 targets in American trap, 100 in American skeet and then 100 sporting clays. Mahn, a sophomore, posted a combined score of 277 (98 in trap, 96 in skeet, and 83 in sporting clay. His trap and sporting-clay totals counted toward the team score.
Although super shooting was not part of the national championship formula, Martin Methodist also placed first in that.
Being a part of this national championship team was especially gratifying to Mahn, whose team didn’t get to compete last year in this event because the pandemic canceled it.
“It was really disappointing last year because we were all training hard and getting ready for last year’s nationals and we felt we had a strong chance of winning,” Mahn said. “But this year, once we knew that nationals would indeed be held, we worked really hard to make sure we won it this time.”
In fall 2019, the RedHawks finished first in the four-day Scholastic Clay Target Program College Nationals tournament in Marengo, Ohio.
Mahn, a business management major, typically practices two days a week. But as it gets closer to huge competitions, that preparation time can increase dramatically.
He is still competing, even this week in Kerrville, Texas, in USA Shooting’s Shotgun Junior Travel Team Selection Match. If Mahn makes the cut, he will be part of the squad going to a world cup this fall in Peru or Kazakhstan.
Competitive shooting is even an Olympic sport, and that intrigues Mahn.
“When I first started to figure out I could be somewhat competitive in it, I never thought of stuff like this. But it’s amazing to have a chance to do it,” said Mahn, who wanted to thank Pinewood’s Featherhorn Young Guns squad for its encouragement. “This is my first time competing in an Olympic sport, here in Texas this week. I’m seeing how I like it and will go from there. If I love it, I’d love to make it to the Olympics at one point.”