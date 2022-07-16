Defending state champion Florence Post 1 ready for its postseason to begin

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 let its early, regular-season struggles be bygones.

Onward and upward, coach Derick Urquhart’s team went.

And upward. And even more upward.

Once on a rare, three-game losing streak, the defending state champion has won 12 of 13 games and hosts Chesterfield Post 74 at 7:30 p.m. Monday. It's Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chesterfield High School, and Game 3 – if necessary -- returns to Florence’s American Legion Field at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The series’ winner advances to the state tournament June 25-30.

Florence, which had a first-round playoff bye last week, hopes to keep its momentum going.

“One of the goals we set at the beginning of the year was to make sure we’re playing our best at the end of the season,” said Urquhart, whose team tied for the League 2 championship and is 21-5. “Obviously, everyone is aware of our (early season) slump; we didn’t hit the ball well, and we were trying to figure out what lineups to use and what our strengths and weaknesses were.”

But then, what seemed like a routine, late-June road trip to North Carolina for the NC/SC Challenge became the catalyst for Florence’s balanced attack. Post 1 had strong pitching all along with the likes of Aydin Palmer, Tanner Hall and Trey Bright.

But now, Florence Post 1 is just as formidable at the plate, scoring at least 10 runs in seven of its past nine games.

“We’re ready to go,” said Post 1’s Parker Winfield, a member of last year’s state championship team who homered at leadoff in this season’s opener. “We’ve been hitting the ball really good. The team has been throwing good; the pitchers have been phenomenal. We want to win state again. We had a couple of bad games at the first of the season, but now everybody’s in sync.”

Post 1’s hitting makes things even more comfortable for its pitchers.

“That has been the biggest driving force behind our pitching,” said Palmer, an All-Pee Dee selection who also was on last year's Post 1 team. “As a pitcher going out with a five, six, seven or – sometimes, nine-run lead, that’s incredible. That gives you a lot of confidence as a pitcher.”

Urquhart has certainly seen that.

“It starts with pitching,” said Urquhart, who has coached Florence to five state championships since 2012. “When our pitchers are throwing well, it gives our hitters a bit of confidence, and vice versa. That’s how we started out the year, with pitching being our strength. And ever since we went to Cherryville (N.C.), our offense has turned it on.

“We’ve been coming out with some intensity to start the games with,” he added. “When our pitchers come out there with such a big lead, they’re obviously going to have a lot of confidence themselves.”

Late last week, Urquhart wasn’t sure whether Palmer or Hall would start Monday's Game 1. But if it gets to Game 3, Bright could get the call. He’s already the team’s closer.

“(Bright) is somebody we can trust,” Urquhart said. “He’s our closer when we need him. He’s a hard thrower with a curveball that comes in, and he throws strikes. He’s one of those options we trust that can come in anytime. He can come in during the second, or the seventh.”

Chesterfield, meanwhile, also has a strong Pee Dee presence with the likes of Hartsville’s Roddi Morris and Garrett Parker, as well as All-Pee Dee selection Walker Sowell, of Chesterfield High. Former Cheraw star, Tyson Hall, is also on Post 74's team.

With that in mind, Urquhart is excited to see what happens.

“We’re going to face a really good Chesterfield team, and we know a lot of their players. There are a lot of familiar faces over there,” Urquhart said. “It should be a fun series. At least one team from the Pee Dee will make it to the state tournament.”