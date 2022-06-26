 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QAT Florence Amateur Women's Championship

Denise Bracket wins her second QAT Florence Amateur Women's Championship

Denise Brackett won her second QAT Florence Amateur Women's Championship at Traces Golf Club.

 ALEX BERGFELD/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Denise Bracket won her second QAT Florence Amateur Women's Championship on Sunday at Traces Golf Club.

She would be the first to tell you there's nothing fancy about her game.

"I'm not a big birdie person," she said. "I'm a par lady."

So much so, Brackett carded two birdies to finish Sunday's final round with a 4-over-par 76. She finished the tournament at 231, 14 strokes better than runner-up, Alla McGillivray.

"I was the shortest hitter," Brackett said. "But I just hit it down the middle and was consistent."

After finishing the first two rounds with scores of 79 and 76, Brackett concentrated on the mental approach to her final 18 holes.

"Just be myself and just try to be calm and keep the ball in play," said Brackett, who has played golf for 25 years.

One of Brackett's birdies Sunday was a 40-foot putt on a par-5 on Creekside.

"I didn't want to do that again when that went in," Brackett said, laughing. "I think I've also made a 50-foot putt, before. But after making that, I just said, "OK, I can do it.'"

Brackett, an Atlanta native, was a tennis person before taking up golf.

"There was a man coming in for business, and he played golf. And I was a tennis player, so we needed to interact with him, so I took up golf lessons so we could have a communication," Brackett said. "And then I fell in love with golf and gave up my tennis."

