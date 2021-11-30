 Skip to main content
Durant, Green, Brown honored at S.C. State
All-MEAC Football Team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Lamar High School football stars Jeblonski Green and Decobie Durant are first-team, all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honorees at conference champion, South Carolina State.

Green, a redshirt sophomore, is honored at defensive line, and Durant, a graduate student, is honored at defensive back. Former Hartsville star Eric Brown, a freshman, is a third-team honoree at center.

Durant has recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions this season (two against Clemson), 11 pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries. Green has 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception along with a forced fumble and recovery, and blocked kick.

Green and Durant, teammates on Lamar's 2015 state championship squad, will be teammates one final time in college in the Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta against the champion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

decobie mug.jpg

Durant
jeblonski mug.jpg

Green
eric brown mug.jpg

Brown
