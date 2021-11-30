Durant, Green, Brown honored at S.C. State

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Lamar High School football stars Jeblonski Green and Decobie Durant are first-team, all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honorees at conference champion, South Carolina State.
Support Local Journalism
Green, a redshirt sophomore, is honored at defensive line, and Durant, a graduate student, is honored at defensive back. Former Hartsville star Eric Brown, a freshman, is a third-team honoree at center.
Durant has recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions this season (two against Clemson), 11 pass break-ups and two quarterback hurries. Green has 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception along with a forced fumble and recovery, and blocked kick.
Green and Durant, teammates on Lamar's 2015 state championship squad, will be teammates one final time in college in the Dec. 18 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta against the champion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.