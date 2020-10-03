England and Harris lead FMU runners at UNCP

PEMBROKE, N.C. -- Junior Christian England registered a personal-best time and former King's Academy standout Sarah Harris paced the Patriot women in her return to the sport of cross country as Francis Marion University opened its 2020 season at the Braves’ Twilight dual meet on Friday evening (Oct. 2). UNC Pembroke won both team categories.

England finished seventh in the 5K men’s race with a personal-best time of 17:19.93, nearly two minutes better than his previous best. Patriot freshman Logan Zeis placed eighth in his first collegiate race with a time of 17:41.79, while freshman Pearson Mixon (18:13.43) was ninth, junior Anthony Melo (21:41.52) was 10th, freshman Gabriel Mosley (23:21.02) was 11th, and freshman Coleman Nance (26:40.87), also a former King's Academy standout, was 12th. Altogether four Patriot men were running in their first college race.

Harris led the FMU women with a sixth-place finish as she covered the 5,000-meter course in 22:37.16. The Timmonsville native attended Anderson University for two years, but did not run cross country.

Francis Marion sophomore Angela Kasitz followed Harris in seventh place with a time of 23:15.16. FMU freshman Molly Mossy (23:47.95) was eighth, while freshman Annalena Griffin (24:32.04) was ninth, freshman Ina Marie Sullivan (24:45.47) was 10th, and sophomore Sarah Driggers (31:51.22) was 11th.