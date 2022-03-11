Ethan Hofert makes 100th career lacrosse save for Coker in loss

Justin Beighey led the Cobras with two goals, while Zyaire Marshall, Cal Gibson and Henry Haskett each tallied one goal in the game. Haskett also led the way with three assists in the game, while Gibson had one. Coker totaled 23 ground balls in the game, led by Nathan Allan with five. Ryan Bass and Ethan Ramsey each picked up three ground balls, while Gibson and Will Habel each collected two. Eight others scooped up one ground ball apiece in the game. Bass also caused two turnovers in the game, while four others each forced one turnover in the game. Hofert made 12 saves between the pipes, while Lou Webb also appeared in net for the Cobras.