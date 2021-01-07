Ex-Dillon star J.T. Melton comfortable at new position with Charleston Southern

FLORENCE, S.C. — After starting at center for Charleston Southern in 2019, J.T. Melton will start this spring at right guard.

Yes, in the spring.

After FCS teams, including the Buccaneers’ Big South Conference, did not get to hold an official season last fall because of the pandemic, Melton will line up in a game at right guard for the first time March 13 at Kennesaw State as a redshirt junior. He is also going into this season as an all-Big South honorable mention pick (Phil Steele has him as second team).

Then, the former Dillon High School standout will get to do it for another season in the fall.

“It’s perfect,” said Melton, a member of three state championship teams at Dillon. “I’m excited just to get the maximum amount of opportunities to go out there and show what I’ve got, and just go out there and dominate.”

After a severely sprained right ankle kept Melton from playing in the Bucs’ final game in 2019, he got a lot of experience at his new position during last fall’s 15 days of practice.