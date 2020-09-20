 Skip to main content
Ex-Hartsville star Tiyon Evans opens his recruiting back up
College Football Recruiting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Former Hartsville star running back Tiyon Evans de-committed from the University of Tennessee on Saturday night and is back on the recruiting market.

"... I graduate in December and have 3 years or eligibility," tweeted Evans, who received an offer in March from South Carolina. He also had offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and Central Florida.

As a Red Fox, Evans was a North-South All-Star and won the Offensive MVP in the 2018 Touchstone Energy Bowl. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his sophomore and junior seasons in Hartsville before making the switch to go behind center during his senior year.

He responded by setting a new school record after combining to rush for more than 1,000 yards and throw for more than 1,000 yards.

Evans eventually signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he will play one more season before heading to Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games last season and rushed 61 times for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.

Evans showed his versatility by also catching four passes for 43 yards and another score and making a name for himself on special teams in the return game.

He’s the No. 3 national junior college prospect and top-ranked junior college running back according to 247Sports.

TIYON EVANS

Evans

 Andrew Carpenter/Hutchinson Community College
