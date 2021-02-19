 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Latta star Dylan Brewer drives in Clemson's first run of season in Tigers' win
0 comments

Ex-Latta star Dylan Brewer drives in Clemson's first run of season in Tigers' win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON, S.C. – Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark combined on a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in No. 25 Clemson’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game was the season opener for both teams.

Sharpe earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched, then Clark pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save. None of Cincinnati’s three baserunners advanced past first base, as Sharpe and Clark combined to retire 18 batters in a row from the second inning to the eighth inning. Bearcat reliever Nathan Moore suffered the loss.

The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the fifth inning on Dylan Brewer’s run-scoring single. After several missed scoring chances for the Tigers, freshman Jonathan French came through with his first career hit on a three-run homer in the seventh inning, then fellow freshman Caden Grice added a run-scoring double in the frame.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

dylan brewer mug.jpg

Brewer
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT
College

FMU women lose to UNCP in 2OT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior forward Faith Allen sent an equalizing shot to the upper-left 90 from the far right corner o…

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander
College

FMU men lose 84-80 at home to Lander

FLORENCE, S.C. − In a game of momentum swings, Lander provided the final one. And that was the most important one, giving the Bearcats an 84-80 win at Francis Marion on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert