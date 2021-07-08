 Skip to main content
Ex-Latta star Dylan Brewer having blowout summer with Blowfish
Two-time Morning News Player of the Year

dylan brewer.jpg

Clemson’s Dylan Brewer (3) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run homer March 14 against North Carolina. Brewer plays this summer for Lexington County, which plays tonight at the Florence RedWolves.

 BRIAN HENNESSY, CLEMSON ATHLETICS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two-time Morning News Baseball Player of the Year, Dylan Brewer, leads the Lexington County Blowfish with two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 10 RBI along with a .344 average going into Thursday.

Sure doesn’t sound like he’s skipped his beat from his high school days when he helped lead Latta High School to the 2018 Class 2A state championship.

But the former Viking star and rising Clemson sophomore is trying to find that next level. For Clemson this past spring, Brewer finished with 10 homers and seven doubles, along with 31 RBI. But his batting average was .207.

“In my opinion, I feel like I could have played so much better,” said Brewer, who will make a second appearance today, facing the RedWolves at Sparrow Stadium as a member of the Blowfish. “My batting average was low. When I was hitting good, I was good. But when I was bad, I was bad. What I want to carry over now are the things I did when I was good, which is getting good fastball counts and stuff like that.”

Also a member of Florence Post 1’s 2017 state championship squad, Brewer loves the familiarity that goes with playing near his home. Living this summer in Lexington with a host family, Brewer homered in the first game he played with Lexington at Florence earlier this season.

“It’s a good experience. My favorite thing about being back here is not necessarily the place where I play; it’s always good to be back home. But it’s the chance to see old friends, some family and some family friends and stuff like that,” Brewer said. “That’s what makes it so good, that I’m just ready to play.”

Brewer said he’s happy to play baseball, wherever he’s playing.

“One of my coaches at Clemson called me and said Lexington County asked about me, so I just jumped on it,” Brewer said. “I don’t think the RedWolves reached out. I jumped on the first thing I got.”

While playing this summer in the Coastal Plain League, swinging with wooden bats for a change, Brewer is able to take things in perspective.

“This is helping me because sometimes in college baseball, you get consumed by everything and it can be happening so fast, the game can get to you. But here, I’m just trying to get back to enjoying the game and playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played and work on things that I didn’t really have time to work on or really develop (last spring),” Brewer said. “Now, the main thing I’m working on is getting at-bats and really focusing on facing change-ups. That was really a big deal this past season at Clemson. But now, I just went in and saw it and said, ‘Hey, it’s just another pitch,’ and now I’m doing so much better at it.”

That’s Brewer’s goal, to get better.

“Obviously, I’ve got high expectations for myself,” Brewer said. “I just feel like I need to do better next year, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

