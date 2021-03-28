Ex-McBee star Sellers’ 68 paces Patriots to 9th-place finish at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former McBee golf star and state champion, Grant Sellers, paced the Francis Marion golf team with a bogey-free final round of 3-under-par 68 Sunday at the Furman Intercollegiate Tournament. The Patriots placed ninth in the final team standings, shooting a three-day total of 26-over 878, including a 290 on Sunday.

Sellers played the par 5s at three-under-par, led the team with 37 pars, and compile six birdies during the event. His final-round 68 ties his career-low round as a Patriot. The junior finished tied for 22nd at five-over 218, alongside FMU sophomore Mitchell Vance. The Hartsville product shot 74 on Sunday and also played the par 5s at three-under and led the team with nine birdies on the tournament.

Sophomore Casper Kennedy was next among Patriot golfers shooting 73-70-77--220. The Norwegian finished tied for 29th at seven-over par. Junior Pierre De Caevel competed as an individual for FMU and finished tied for 63rd at 12-over 225, including a 76 on Sunday. Junior McClure Thompson also finished tied for 63rd with rounds of 76-76-73--225, while junior Grainger Howle finished 87th (81-75-75--231).

