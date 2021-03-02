Ex-South Florence star Will Hardee goes 4 for 4 and earns save in FMU baseball's win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion freshman right-handed pitcher Halton Hardy went seven strong innings, while junior right fielder Will Hardee, of South Florence, went 4 for 4 and came in to close out Barton College on a cold Tuesday night to give the Patriots a 6-5 win in non-conference action.
The victory marks the 11th consecutive win against the Bulldogs for the Patriots — dating back to 2009.
FMU improves to 4-4 on the season, while Barton College falls to 3-6. Francis Marion will continue an 11-game home stretch when they return to Peach Belt Conference action with a three-game series against Claflin University on Friday and Saturday, March 5-6. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.
At the plate, Hardee also scored one run and drove in three. Hardee also earned the save in his first collegiate pitching appearance. The junior gave up just one hit and struck out two in one inning of action. Hardy (1-0) recorded the win after seven innings of work, during which he fanned two and only gave up three hits and three runs, He allowed only five base runners.
Barton right-handed pitcher Brett Widerman (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs drew first blood with an RBI groundout to second by Dylan Scaranda in the top of the first, but the Patriots answered quickly, adding a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Hardy grounded to second and beat the throw. Once aboard the Evergreen native advanced to second on a Todd Mattox single and took third on a wild pitch by Widerman. One batter later, shortstop Grayson Cottingham platted the runner with a two-out, two-RBI double down the left-field line.
The Patriots plated another run in the second. Senior center fielder Bill Hanna reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on another Widerman wild pitch, before Hardee produced a two-out RBI double to give FMU a 3-1 advantage.
Fast forward to the fourth inning, and the Bulldogs cashed in on a solo shot to right field by Scaranda. However, the Patriots again retaliate by platting two more runs. Catcher Mickey Skole walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Carson Jones moved Skole to third on a sacrifice bunt, and an errant throw by the pitcher allowed both runners to reach safely. Skole scored on another wild pitch, while another RBI-single from Hardee plated Jones.
The Patriots added another run in the sixth thank to Hardee’s fourth hit of the night.
Barton threatened the Patriots by scoring one run in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, but with no outs and a man in scoring position, Hardee allowed Francis Marion to register the a 6-5 victory. Hardee started the game in right field before coming in to relieve freshman right-handed pitcher Joshua Collins.