Ex-South Florence star Will Hardee goes 4 for 4 and earns save in FMU baseball's win

The Bulldogs drew first blood with an RBI groundout to second by Dylan Scaranda in the top of the first, but the Patriots answered quickly, adding a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Hardy grounded to second and beat the throw. Once aboard the Evergreen native advanced to second on a Todd Mattox single and took third on a wild pitch by Widerman. One batter later, shortstop Grayson Cottingham platted the runner with a two-out, two-RBI double down the left-field line.

The Patriots plated another run in the second. Senior center fielder Bill Hanna reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on another Widerman wild pitch, before Hardee produced a two-out RBI double to give FMU a 3-1 advantage.

Fast forward to the fourth inning, and the Bulldogs cashed in on a solo shot to right field by Scaranda. However, the Patriots again retaliate by platting two more runs. Catcher Mickey Skole walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Carson Jones moved Skole to third on a sacrifice bunt, and an errant throw by the pitcher allowed both runners to reach safely. Skole scored on another wild pitch, while another RBI-single from Hardee plated Jones.

The Patriots added another run in the sixth thank to Hardee’s fourth hit of the night.

Barton threatened the Patriots by scoring one run in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, but with no outs and a man in scoring position, Hardee allowed Francis Marion to register the a 6-5 victory. Hardee started the game in right field before coming in to relieve freshman right-handed pitcher Joshua Collins.