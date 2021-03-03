Ex-South Florence star Will Hardee goes 4 for 4, records save in FMU baseball's win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion freshman right-hander, Halton Hardy, went seven strong innings, while junior right fielder Will Hardee, of South Florence, went 4 for 4 and came in to close out Barton College on a cold Tuesday night to give the Patriots a 6-5 win in non-conference action.

The victory marks the 11th consecutive win against the Bulldogs for the Patriots, dating back to 2009.

FMU improves to 4-4 on the season, while Barton College falls to 3-6. Francis Marion will continue an 11-game home stretch when they return to Peach Belt Conference action with a three-game series against Claflin on Friday and Saturday. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and family members of players and staff with pre-reserved tickets. No walk-up game-day tickets will be sold.

At the plate, Hardee also scored one run and drove in three. Hardee also earned the save in his first collegiate pitching appearance. The junior gave up just one hit and struck out two in one inning of action. Hardy (1-0) recorded the win after seven innings of work, during which he fanned two and only gave up three hits and three runs, He allowed only five base runners.

Right-handed pitcher Brett Widerman (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the Bulldogs.