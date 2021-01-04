Ex-West Florence star Ailym Ford has even bigger goals for 2021

Chattanooga did not get to have a spring practice. And Ford had to find ways to continue his knee rehab in Florence after his college’s on-campus learning was changed to virtual. There were even days when his rehab clinic in Florence was closed because of the pandemic.

“There was a lot of uncertainty last March. I just had to stay solid and have a lot of faith and trust,” Ford said. “Who knew what the next day was going to be like. I had to take advantage of training in every moment I could get. I’d train with a mask on, do social distancing and things like that.”

But Ford would also have training regimens sent to him by Chattanooga, and he utilized everything he had to his advantage.

Then, Ford was cleared to go a week or two after arriving back on Chattanooga’s campus last fall. From the time the Mocs conducted their allotted 15 fall practices, in addition to playing Western Kentucky, Ford could tell he was back to form.

“It was phenomenal,” Ford said. “I was so glad to be back out there on the field. I didn’t have any problems with my knee. I actually felt better with my knee than I did before I injured it. I had NO worries out there.”