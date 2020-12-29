Ex-West Florence star Michael Hayes makes strong impact at Georgia State

FLORENCE, S.C. – Michael Hayes had a memorable redshirt freshman season at Georgia State, playing in all its games, including the Panthers’ recent LendingTree Bowl victory over Western Kentucky.
If the former West Florence star wants, he can even play four more seasons. Although he’ll be a junior in the classroom next fall, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. That sounds good to Hayes, who averaged 40.3 yards on his three bowl punts (longest was 51). He also did two kickoffs (a pooch and squib) in that game and was the holder for field goals and point-after kicks) in Georgia State’s 39-21 victory in Mobile, Alabama.
“It was an awesome experience,” Hayes said. “It was the result of just the hard work we had put in since June with everything going on with (coronavirus) or what not. It was just a cherry on top to finish it out the way we did.”
For the season, Hayes punted for an average of 40.4 yards (long of 58 was achieved twice) and attempted 14 kickoffs. He was also the holder for all-Sun Belt kicker Noel Ruiz's field goals and extra-point kicks, and even subbed for Ruiz against South Alabama. There, in addition to averaging 44.25 yards per punt, Hayes made all four of his extra-point picks and was successful on his first collegiate field-goal attempt of 23 yards.
“That was probably my favorite game of the season, other than us winning the bowl game,” Hayes said. “I knew after camp ended that I was going to be the backup kicker this year, and that I’d get to start on punting and holding. But I also knew I had to be ready to get thrown into the fire, just in case. That kept me on my toes, and I was more focused because of it.”
While FCS conferences (including the Big South, Southern and MEAC) won’t play their official schedules until the spring, Hayes was happy to go ahead and play this past fall as part of the Sun Belt.
“I’m happy that we played when we did in the fall. I think it’s a little odd to push it back until the spring, especially if you’re playing in the spring and maybe starting up another season that fall afterwards," Hayes said. "I think the better option was to play in the fall, and I’m glad we went that route.”
Getting to play was more than just a morale boost for Hayes.
“It was a lot different this time around. I was a lot more locked in and felt more a part of the team when we were out there doing stuff on the field together,” said Hayes, who was a Shrine Bowl selection at West Florence and the Palmetto Champions’ Class 5A lower-state specialist of the year. “I just want to build off this season and keep rolling.”
Hayes got to spend an early Christmas with family, starting Dec. 23 before leaving for Georgia State on Christmas to travel with the Panthers to the bowl game.
The Panthers resume weightlifting and conditioning on Jan. 11, and they plan on hitting the field for spring practice in the spring.
“We’re happy to finish the season with a winning record (6-4) and bring a bowl trophy home to Atlanta with us,” said Hayes, who is majoring in sports administration. “I can’t wait for what the future holds.”