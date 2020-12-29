Ex-West Florence star Michael Hayes makes strong impact at Georgia State

FLORENCE, S.C. – Michael Hayes had a memorable redshirt freshman season at Georgia State, playing in all its games, including the Panthers’ recent LendingTree Bowl victory over Western Kentucky.

If the former West Florence star wants, he can even play four more seasons. Although he’ll be a junior in the classroom next fall, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. That sounds good to Hayes, who averaged 40.3 yards on his three bowl punts (longest was 51). He also did two kickoffs (a pooch and squib) in that game and was the holder for field goals and point-after kicks) in Georgia State’s 39-21 victory in Mobile, Alabama.

“It was an awesome experience,” Hayes said. “It was the result of just the hard work we had put in since June with everything going on with (coronavirus) or what not. It was just a cherry on top to finish it out the way we did.”

For the season, Hayes punted for an average of 40.4 yards (long of 58 was achieved twice) and attempted 14 kickoffs. He was also the holder for all-Sun Belt kicker Noel Ruiz's field goals and extra-point kicks, and even subbed for Ruiz against South Alabama. There, in addition to averaging 44.25 yards per punt, Hayes made all four of his extra-point picks and was successful on his first collegiate field-goal attempt of 23 yards.