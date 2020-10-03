Ex-Wilson star Zion Keith recovers fumble, scores on interception return for Wake Forest

“The only way to get better as a football team is to play football games,” Clawson said. “We just have to make sure we’re making the best use of that time (off). … We just have to learn on the fly.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Campbell: The Camels dropped to 0-8 all-time against FBS competition, including the four losses this season. Campbell dropped those games this year by an average of 26.5 points, beginning with a one-point setback at Georgia Southern.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season after Keith’s runback.

“All I could think about in my head was ‘Don’t drop this ball,’ ” Keith said. “Guys don’t only want to create turnovers, but want to score touchdowns.”

PROTECT THE PUNTER

It marked the first time in Wake Forest’s recorded history that it didn’t attempt a punt in a game. So it was an inactive night for punter Ivan Mora, who was called upon for 10 attempts across the first two games.

“We went the entire game without punting, which is hard to do,” Clawson said.

UP NEXT