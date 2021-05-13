FCS' Williams named all-region in her freshman year at Bob Jones University

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brittany Williams did more than make an impact her freshman season at Bob Jones University.
She was named all-region in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) squad based in Greenville, after averaging seven points and five rebounds per game. She did all this while not starting a single contest.
But as the first to come off the bench, her significance was immediate.
"Most games, they really needed my presence on the court, which made it better for me," Williams said. "During the region championship game, we were kind of down, and we were against our rival (Pensacola Christian). And, I came right in and scored eight points and we were back on top."
Although Pensacola eventually won that game, that goes to show the immediate impact Williams could have once she's on the court. The most Williams scored in a game this past season was 11 points during a 20-minute span against Montreat.
Williams, who came off the bench her freshman and sophomore seasons for a Wilson team that won back-to-back SCHSL lower-state championships, then transferred to Florence Christian, where she was a starter.
Williams counts those experiences, as well as her days playing AAU ball, adding to her skillset and confidence while playing at Bob Jones.
"I'm not intimidated; I had already been playing basketball since I was 5 years old," Williams said. "So, being nervous and stuff like that all went out the window. In AAU, I played some of the best future D1 players around. For me to go D3, my past experience from facing D1 players, built my confidence and made me believe I could do well there."
Because all players were granted another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, it's possible Williams might be the Bruins' sixth player again, for 2021-22.
But that's fine with her.
"I hope I'll get to start. But if not, I'll just do the same thing I did this year," Williams said. "Then, I'll work even harder to score more points and get more rebounds than I did this year."