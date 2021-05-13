FCS' Williams named all-region in her freshman year at Bob Jones University

FLORENCE, S.C. — Brittany Williams did more than make an impact her freshman season at Bob Jones University.

She was named all-region in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) squad based in Greenville, after averaging seven points and five rebounds per game. She did all this while not starting a single contest.

But as the first to come off the bench, her significance was immediate.

"Most games, they really needed my presence on the court, which made it better for me," Williams said. "During the region championship game, we were kind of down, and we were against our rival (Pensacola Christian). And, I came right in and scored eight points and we were back on top."

Although Pensacola eventually won that game, that goes to show the immediate impact Williams could have once she's on the court. The most Williams scored in a game this past season was 11 points during a 20-minute span against Montreat.

Williams, who came off the bench her freshman and sophomore seasons for a Wilson team that won back-to-back SCHSL lower-state championships, then transferred to Florence Christian, where she was a starter.