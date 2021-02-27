FDTC baseball beats Southeastern

With the game tied at 3 in the fifth, Patrick Matthews doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run and an error scored one run for Stingers. Then, in the seventh, Scott McDonough's homer highlighted a three-run frame.

Jorge Oleaga was the winning pitcher for Stingers. The right-hander surrendered three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out seven and walking one. Jake Cothran and Trey Thacker entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Cothran recorded the last seven outs to earn the save for Stingers.