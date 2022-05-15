FDTC baseball falls one win short of return trip to NJCAA World Series

Florence-Darlington Tech fell one game short of a return trip to the NJCAA World Series.

Needing two wins over Harford in Sunday’s Eastern District finals, coach Preston McDonald’s Stingers won 24-12 in Game 1. But Harford won 10-7 in the other.

FDTC’s final record is 49-13.

After the Stingers led 7-2 in Sunday’s final game, Harford hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good at 8-7. That grand slam was part of a seven-run frame.

After Harford took a 2-0 lead in Game 2, the Stingers tied it in the top of the second with a sacrifice from Brent Venables, and run-scoring single by Javier Crespo.

Then, Noah Stout hit a grand slam in the top of the third for FDTC’s 6-2 lead. Stout later doubled in that Game 2 and scored on Tre Williams’ sacrifice fly to increase the Stingers’ lead to 7-2.

But in the eighth, Harford made its biggest move.

Matt Poston replaced FDTC relief pitcher, Landon Gaddis, after Gaddis walked the eighth inning’s first batter. Harford then singled off Poston. After that, Poston hit a batter, and walked the next with the bases loaded to bring home a run and narrow FDTC’s lead to 7-4.

Former Lee Academy star Austin Windham then took the mound. The first batter he faced, Trey Cruz, hit a grand slam to give Harford its 8-7 lead.

In Game 1, the Stingers scored seven in the first and never looked back. Brayden Davidson went 3 for 7 with a home run, double and seven RBI.

Scott McDonough also went 3 for 7, but with a double and three RBI. And, Williams was a single short of the cycle with a home run, double, triple and four RBI.

Dylan Johnson doubled twice and finished with four RBI, and Venables went 4 for 6 with three RBI.

Game 1’s winning pitcher, Trent Simmons, only had to throw in the first inning, and he struck out two.

