FDTC baseball hires McDonald

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Baseball Stingers have hired Jeremy McDonald to serve as an assistant coach for the team.
McDonald, who is a native of Chicago, Ill., will work directly with the Tech Stingers’ pitching staff. He brings nearly 10 years of collegiate coaching to the Stingers. Coach J. McDonald replaces Rocky Mauriello who was hired as the Pitching Coach at Delaware State University. In 2021, the Tech Stingers went 46-8, earning the program’s best ever record. The Tech Stingers capped off the season by making the program’s second-ever appearance in the JUCO World Series.
Coach J. McDonald started his coaching career with the Illinois Institute of Technology Scarlet Hawks in September 2012, when he served as the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. While at Illinois Tech, he focused heavily on developing the pitching staff. During his tenure, the team showed drastic improvement in ERA and strikeouts. Overall, the Scarlet Hawks improved in wins each year, culminating with a 24-11 record and finishing as the runner-up in the USCAA championship in 2015. The 2015 championship-level team included USCAA Player of the Year, three USCAA 1st Team All-American honors and a USCAA Honorable Mention All-American. During Coach J. McDonald’s time at Illinois Tech, the Scarlet Hawks had a win-loss record of 53-50-1.
In 2017, Coach J. McDonald joined the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Chanticleers as an Analytics Assistant for the baseball program. While at CCU, Coach J. McDonald created and managed several databases to help organize statistics, and he also created video packages for the coaching staff and players. His work was integral to Chanticleer baseball in the advanced scouting of opponents. Coach J. McDonald was the liaison to professional scouts during home games. During his time on the support staff, Chanticleer baseball won the Sun Belt conference tournament twice (2018, 2019) and made the NCAA regionals twice (2018, 2019), including as a regional site for the 2019 NCAA tournament.
While in Conway, Coach J. McDonald remained engaged in coaching, his true passion. He has worked as an instructor for youth and college prospect camps at CCU. He also offers private lessons, and he has maintained positions in two summer collegiate leagues. Coach J. McDonald spent three seasons in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League from 2017-2020 as a Head Coach, and in 2021 with the Ripken Summer Collegiate Baseball League as an assistant. Coach J. McDonald’s summer league experience led his teams to championship play two out of the last four years, including a 2021 run in the Ripken Summer Collegiate Baseball, culminating in runner-up to the league champions.
Coach J. McDonald hails from Chicago, but he moved to Conway, S.C. with his family in 2015, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and a Master of Business Administration degree from Coastal Carolina University. McDonald and his wife Erin currently reside in Conway with their two children.