FDTC baseball hires McDonald

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Baseball Stingers have hired Jeremy McDonald to serve as an assistant coach for the team.

McDonald, who is a native of Chicago, Ill., will work directly with the Tech Stingers’ pitching staff. He brings nearly 10 years of collegiate coaching to the Stingers. Coach J. McDonald replaces Rocky Mauriello who was hired as the Pitching Coach at Delaware State University. In 2021, the Tech Stingers went 46-8, earning the program’s best ever record. The Tech Stingers capped off the season by making the program’s second-ever appearance in the JUCO World Series.

Coach J. McDonald started his coaching career with the Illinois Institute of Technology Scarlet Hawks in September 2012, when he served as the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. While at Illinois Tech, he focused heavily on developing the pitching staff. During his tenure, the team showed drastic improvement in ERA and strikeouts. Overall, the Scarlet Hawks improved in wins each year, culminating with a 24-11 record and finishing as the runner-up in the USCAA championship in 2015. The 2015 championship-level team included USCAA Player of the Year, three USCAA 1st Team All-American honors and a USCAA Honorable Mention All-American. During Coach J. McDonald’s time at Illinois Tech, the Scarlet Hawks had a win-loss record of 53-50-1.