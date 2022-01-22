FDTC baseball hopes for return trip to NJCAA World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College reached two NJCAA World Series in a span of five years. With that in mind, coach Preston McDonald’s Stingers have reached a point where winning region and district are simply not enough.

It’s about winning it all at Grand Junction, Colo., site of the World Series, where the Stingers went two-and-out in their first two appearances. However, they did play the eventual national champion both times (Chipola in 2017, McLennan last spring).

“We’ve got enough players where they’ve got enough of a taste of getting out there and having the leadership to tell the guys what it’s like to be out there and what it takes to get there,” said McDonald, whose team had a record of 46-8 last year.

The Stingers are ranked seventh, nationally, this preseason.

“We feel we know what it takes to win it, and I think we’ve got some good pieces and a lot of guys to replace from last year that are really talented," McDonald said. "We had a great year, and hopefully our guys can step up, and we can have another good year.”

But McDonald doesn’t want his team hanging on last year’s accolades.