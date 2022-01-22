FDTC baseball hopes for return trip to NJCAA World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College reached two NJCAA World Series in a span of five years. With that in mind, coach Preston McDonald’s Stingers have reached a point where winning region and district are simply not enough.
It’s about winning it all at Grand Junction, Colo., site of the World Series, where the Stingers went two-and-out in their first two appearances. However, they did play the eventual national champion both times (Chipola in 2017, McLennan last spring).
“We’ve got enough players where they’ve got enough of a taste of getting out there and having the leadership to tell the guys what it’s like to be out there and what it takes to get there,” said McDonald, whose team had a record of 46-8 last year.
The Stingers are ranked seventh, nationally, this preseason.
“We feel we know what it takes to win it, and I think we’ve got some good pieces and a lot of guys to replace from last year that are really talented," McDonald said. "We had a great year, and hopefully our guys can step up, and we can have another good year.”
But McDonald doesn’t want his team hanging on last year’s accolades.
“This year’s team hasn’t done anything yet,” said McDonald, whose squad opens the season by hosting Bryant & Stratton for a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Saturday. “We’ve got a lot to continue to go over, and we have a lot to do to get these guys ready for the spring schedule. I think the early games we’re going to play will get us ready for region and district, and hopefully, the World Series.”
As with every championship contender, pitching often tells the tale. And, the Stingers once again look promising at that position with reigning region pitcher of the year, Nathan Williams (a Mississippi State commit). Last year, he went 8-3 (with a save) while striking out 80 batters and finishing with a 3.46 ERA.
“His velocity is better, and I think he’s gotten stronger,” McDonald said. “With him having committed to the defending College World Series champion, that says a lot about his ability Prep Baseball Report has him ranked as the sixth-best JUCO prospect in the country.”
Matt Poston, a North Carolina commit, is also ranked high in the rotation.
“He’s the 15th-best JUCO overall prospect,” McDonald said of Poston, who sported a 0.63 ERA last season. “He’s had a big velocity jump. He pitched for us in relief last year, only throwing 20 innings. But he went into the Valley League and had a huge velocity jump to 97. He’s really good at his changeup. And, his breaking ball, curveball and slider are coming along.”
Former Lee Academy and Florence Post 1 pitcher Austin Windham is also expected to impress on the mound.
“He’s battled some arm injuries, and he’s finally healthy,” McDonald said. “He had as good a fall as anybody. We’re really excited about him. He can throw four pitches on any count, and he really locates his fastball well.”
The Stingers return three position starters: Second baseman Patrick Matthews and center fielder D.J. Sullivan. One other starter, infielder Scott McDonough, is back with the team after playing for Virginia Tech last fall.
“D.J. was leadoff for most of last season; now, he’s maybe at 1 or 2 in the order,” McDonald said of Sullivan, who hit four home runs, two triples, four doubles and finished with 33 RBI last season. He also had a .312 batting average and 21 stolen bases. “He can really go get it in the outfield, and he has probably swung the bat this spring as well as anybody. If he can get on base, he can find ways to score.”
Matthews, a first-team all-region player last year, batted .403 and hit three homers, nine doubles along with 32 RBI.
“He’s a really tough out,” McDonald said. “He’s a left-handed hitter who doesn’t strike out a whole lot; he uses the whole field. He’s a guy you want up there with runners in scoring position and two outs.”
And McDonald is more than happy to have McDonough back.
“He brings a different dimension we didn’t have in the fall, when we didn’t have a lot of power,” McDonald said of McDonough, who batted .331 and hit 14 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples along with bringing home 57 RBI. “It’s nice to have him back and have that power spot back in our lineup. That makes our lineup a whole lot better.”