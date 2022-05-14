FDTC baseball must win two Sunday to win district, return to NJCAA World Series

BEL AIR, Md. -- Florence-Darlington Tech eliminated rival USC Sumter with Saturday's 9-0 win in the NJCAA's East District tournament.

All that stands in the way of the Stingers' return trip to Grand Junction, Colo. (site of the World Series) is Harford. Harford won Saturday's meeting 7-5

Therefore, the Stingers must beat Harford twice Sunday to win the district. Game 1 is at noon.

On Sunday against USCS, the Stingers' Scott McDonough hit a two-run double in the first, and Patrick Matthews added an RBI double that helped stretch the Stingers' lead to 4-0.

FDTC then pulled away, improving to 48-12. The winning pitcher was Davis Aiken.