FDTC baseball opens season at home Friday

Rocky Mauriello will serve as the team’s new pitching coach. Mauriello is from the Atlanta area. He played for Maryville College in Tennessee and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. While at Maryville, Mauriello was voted team captain. He was also a three-time Ken Stinnett Award recipient and a J.D. Davis Award nominee for his leadership. While in college, he began his coaching career in the travel ball circuit coaching the East Cobb Patriots, an academic travel team out of Marietta, Georgia. After two years of being an assistant/pitching coach for the 17U team, Mauriello served as head coach for the next two years of the 16U team. While with the Patriots, he saw more than 45 players go on to play college baseball.