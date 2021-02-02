FDTC baseball opens season at home Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech was 15-6 last season when the pandemic canceled last season.
Coach Preston McDonald’s Stingers hope they get a full 2021 season. But first, there is that opening game at noon Saturday in a home doubleheader against Cleveland Community College.
With four starters back from last year, as well as another starter from 2019, McDonald has confidence. A talented pitching staff, meanwhile, gives him even more confidence.
The success of any baseball team is dictated by its pitching staff. With that in mind, University of South Carolina commit Hunter Parks is projected to be the Stingers’ ace.
“He has gotten as high as 98 miles per hour,” McDonald said of the right-hander. “He’s ranked by several different people as one of the top five JUCO prospects in the country. I think he also has a good chance of going in the top five rounds this year (of the Major League Baseball draft). He has a good slider, good frame (6-foot-4), and he has a lot to like and a lot of projection. He has a very special arm for us, and I think he’s just going to get better.”
Tyliss Roper (a College of Charleston commit) can throw in the middle-to-upper 80s as a left-hander.
“He can throw pitches for strikes," McDonald said. "He pitched a lot of big innings for us last year."
Right-hander Collin Welch also returns while throwing in the low-90s.
And left-hander Charlie Mac Toman, whose father, Jim Toman, is Middle Tennessee State’s baseball coach, is coming off Tommy John surgery, and McDonald said he was the Stingers’ best pitcher last fall.
“He throws in the middle 80s, and he has really good tempo on his pitches,” McDonald said. “He has a great breaking ball, great command. He can really flat-out pitch.”
Offense, however, will determine whether the Stingers can contend for the region crown and have a chance to reach their first College World Series since 2017.
Projected leadoff hitter, D.J. Sullivan batted over .300 last season, and J.T. Marr will bat second or third.
“We got him from Flagler, he’s committed to the College of Charleston,” McDonald said. “We think he has a chance to provide a big bat for us. He had a tremendous fall, hitting over .500."
Charlie Corum, who has committed to Murray State, will hit third or fourth in the lineup after hitting five doubles, three home runs and driving home 19 runs in 35 at-bats.
They will be especially important to McDonald, who expressed disappointment in his 2020 offense.
“I think, offensively, we didn’t start off the year as hot as we would have liked,” McDonald said. “But we feel with this year’s group, we have a chance to have a higher upside offensively. And therefore, have a chance to win more games.”
Stingers hire
three coaches
Rocky Mauriello will serve as the team’s new pitching coach. Mauriello is from the Atlanta area. He played for Maryville College in Tennessee and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. While at Maryville, Mauriello was voted team captain. He was also a three-time Ken Stinnett Award recipient and a J.D. Davis Award nominee for his leadership. While in college, he began his coaching career in the travel ball circuit coaching the East Cobb Patriots, an academic travel team out of Marietta, Georgia. After two years of being an assistant/pitching coach for the 17U team, Mauriello served as head coach for the next two years of the 16U team. While with the Patriots, he saw more than 45 players go on to play college baseball.
After graduating from Maryville College, Mauriello married his wife, Katie, in May of 2019. He then went on to take on the role of pitching coach at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois. He pursued a Masters of Christian Ministry while at the university. As the pitching coach, Mauriello managed the throwing programs, daily practice plans and lifting programs for a 23-man pitching staff. In a shortened COVID season, ONU pitchers finished top-four in conference in innings pitched (1st), ERA (4th), hits (1st), walks (2nd) and Opp BA (3rd). In 2020, Mauriello received certifications for Rapsodo, Driveline Pitch Design and Driveline Foundations of Pitching. In October of 2020, Mauriello was hired to be the pitching coach of the Alton River Dragons, an inaugural summer collegiate team in the Prospect League.
Tavy Smalls will serve as the Stingers’ infield and base running coach. Smalls is a 1996 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School, which is currently Lake Marion High School. He was a five-year high school starter and a three-time all-conference performer. Smalls graduated from The Citadel in 2000. While playing for the Bulldogs, Smalls was a three-year starter and a two-time all-conference performer. Smalls was a member of back-to-back conference championship-winning teams, participating in NCAA regional competitions at Florida State University and Clemson University. Smalls was an assistant coach for the North Charleston Dixie Majors baseball team for several years. He has also been a member of the coaching staff with the Columbia Blowfish as well as the Florence Post One Legion baseball team.
Zach Bennett enters his first season as a part-time assistant for the Stingers. He joins FDTC after spending the past three years as an assistant at Kings High School in Kings Mills, Ohio. During his time at Kings, the Knights had a combined record of 45-14. The team secured the conference championship in 2019.