FDTC baseball receives district championship rings
NJCAA Baseball

FDTC baseball receives district championship rings

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team recently received their NJCAA Eastern District championship rings. Winning district then qualified the Stingers for the World Series last spring.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

FMU tennis announces schedule
College

FMU tennis announces schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams and first-year head coach Jay Evans have announced their schedul…

