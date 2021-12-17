FDTC baseball receives district championship rings

Related to this story
Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of four in-state players during the recent national sign…
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Francis Marion University junior guard Matthew Lee hit two free throws with 10.6 second left to give Francis Marion Unive…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams return from final exams to continue their first Conference C…
FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Francis Marion men’s tennis coach Jay Evans signed Luis López Sarasa of Gorraiz, Navarre, Spain, and Austin Vienna…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams and first-year head coach Jay Evans have announced their schedul…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Decobie Durant answered the phone from Las Vegas to talk about being named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s defensive pl…
“It’s the little things that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Coker University field hockey junior forward Britt Kabo has been named a Division II Second Team All-American, announced by …
Coker University men's basketball used several late runs to power past Limestone Wednesday night for a 65-54 South Atlantic Conference win.