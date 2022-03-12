FDTC baseball sweeps USC Salkehatchie in doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team swept a Saturday doubleheader, winning 7-0 and 12-1 against USC Salkehatchie.
Nathan Williams was Game 1's winning pitcher, striking out 13 in six innings.
Harris Celata's two-run double in the fourth extended the Stingers' lead to 4-0. Celata added an RBI single in the fifth, as did Noah Stout. Teammate Brayden Davidson hit an RBI double.
In Game 2, winning pitcher Austin Windham struck out four in five innings. Scott McDonough hit a three-run homer in the second inning. Also during that frame, Ben Venables and Davidson hit RBI singles. Tre Williams hit a run-scoring groundout, and Venables added another run-scoring single.
D.J. Sullivan added an RBI single in the third, and Jaden Bailey drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for the Stingers (19-7).