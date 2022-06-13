FDTC baseball's Brayden Davidson a 2nd-team NJCAA All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech's Brayden Davidson is a second-team, NJCAA Division I baseball All-American.

Davidson, a catcher/first baseman from this past season who will continue his baseball career at the College of Charleston, batted .402 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, a triple and 78 RBI.

VOLLEYBALL

FMU adds

Conway player

Francis Marion coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards announced the addition of 5-10 setter Ruby Moore of Conway a transfer from Catawba College.

Moore played her freshman campaign with the Indians this past fall. She appeared in three matches and averaged 3.50 assists and 1.75 digs per set, while not committing a ball handling error.

She is a product of the Academy for Technology and Academics and played at Conway High School for coach Rachel Doutt. She earned All-Region honors and was a South Carolina All-Star Match selection. A two-time team captain for the Tigers, she helped lead Conway to four state tournament berths.

“When Ruby reached out and we had our first conversation, I knew she had to be on our team to help push our gym to the level we want to be,” Baufield-Edwards said. “Even though she is a transfer, she is a local (from Conway) and understands the commitment to Francis Marion needed to help us excel. She has great hands and has always been a great teammate. This will be the first time in my coaching experience that we have had three setters on a roster. I am excited to get her in our gym and make those connections with our hitters.”

SOFTBALL

Bellai joins

Patriots' squad

Patriot softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of 5-6 left-handed hitting outfielder Avery Bellai of Monroe, N.C.

Bellai comes to FMU from UNC Charlotte, where she played her freshman season. She appeared in 35 contests for the 49ers in 2021 and scored nine runs with three stolen bases.

She is a product of Piedmont High School, where she played for coach Jason Phelix. In four seasons of varsity play, she compiled a .374 career batting average in 74 games with 50 runs batted in, 63 runs scored, 19 doubles, five home runs, 21 stolen bases, and a .447 on-base percentage.

She helped the Panthers to a 55-24 record from 2017 to 2020, including winning the 2017 Southern Carolina Conference Championship and being the N.C. 3A state runner-up in 2017. She earned All-State, All-Region, and All-Conference honors following that season.

Off the diamond, she was a member of the National Honor Society and a club officer for Break the Silence, while maintaining a 4.325 grade point average and being on the A-Honor Roll all throughout high school.

“Avery is a left-handed bat with some pop, and will bring immediate collegiate experience to our squad,” Vallee said. “She’s going to add yet another lefty to our roster for the 2023 season, something that we are excited about. Her speed will also be a nice addition to our outfield group. She has a strong desire to play softball and we can’t wait to get her into a Patriot uniform.”