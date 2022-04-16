FDTC interim softball coach Brice Garand has Stingers on 10-game winning streak

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the blink of an eye – or, in softball speak, a bang-bang, double play – Brice Garand’s professional landscape changed.

After she had been an assistant coach at Florence-Darlington Technical College since 2018, things were suddenly different.

For no official explanation, Heber Watson was no longer the only coach this program had known since its 2005 founding. There’s still no clarification from the college whether Watson – who coached the Stingers to the 2016 NJCAA D2 World Series – resigned or was fired.

That left FDTC’s administration to make a proverbial call to the bullpen for its interim coach. Less than a week before this season began, Garand received it.

“I was very surprised, but grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

There were rough spots this season, typical of one when such a change is made at this point. But after the Stingers went on a six-game losing streak, they have now won 10 in a row.

“It’s huge,” said Garand, whose team is 17-11 overall and 12-6 in Region X. “We had a really rough week a couple of weeks ago; half the team had the flu and had played some really hard competition. That week put into perspective where our season was going, and we bounced back as best as possible. They were really working hard and putting their noses to the ground and running with it.

“They’ve done really well,” she added. “It’s huge for me they’re so coachable toward me. We’re just trying to be the best team we can be.”

The players appear to embrace FDTC’s momentum.

“I feel like the connection between the teammates is better,” said FDTC outfielder/pitcher Heidi Anderson, a former Lamar standout. “I’m glad the energy is better and more positive, and we’re working more as a team.”

Utility player Temple Jones, of Cheraw, agreed.

“At the first of the season, I was really in my head,” she said. “I was really hard on myself and wasn’t playing loose. Now, I’m playing more loose and feeling better on the field.”

During a long season, chemistry can be more important than one thinks.

“It’s the bond,” pitcher Courtney Watson said. “I think we’ve done a really great job of being glue on and off the field and working hard together. Our personalities are really showing, now. That helps a lot.”

These words from three players appear to speak an overriding theme that came out of Garand’s approach to her new job.

“I wanted to be as positive as possible,” Garand said. “The program has been a big part of my life (she played for the Stingers in 2017 and ’18). From the time I stepped into the program as an athlete, I knew this was where I wanted to be. The atmosphere here is like a family, and I was going into it just wanting to do what was best for the athletes. That’s all you want as a coach.

“I wanted to make sure the athletes felt valued every single day that they stepped onto the field,” she added. “It’s so hard to live up to that expectation that everybody puts on them on social media. They’re not expected to be perfect. They just want to be loose and have a good time and still work hard. I wanted to take the pressure off their shoulders and let them know they’re valued no matter what. That’s been key for us.”

While making sure her athletes are valued, Garand also reminds them there’s a high standard of practice and play.

“We expect perfection so we can get excellence,” Garand said. “And if the team chemistry isn’t there, you won’t go very far when it comes to the region tournament.”

In each of the previous two full seasons, the Stingers reached the region tournament final, which is one step short of the World Series.

With 12 players on her team, Garand knows there is a lot of softball left to be played. But while she has every right to be proud of her effort so far, she’s even more proud of her players.

“I’m so beyond proud. They’ve been able to bounce back as best as possible,” Garand said. “They inspire me every single day to do better as a coach.”

