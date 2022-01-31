FDTC softball aims for first World Series trip since 2016

One who Watson thinks can add a lot of punch to his lineup is ex-Dillon Christian star Shayla Hunt.

“Shayla is a pretty good success story. She worked and worked in the spring and she made the starting lineup,” Watson said of Hunt, who finished 2021 batting .313 with three home runs, five doubles and 14 RBI. “Right now, she’s probably the best hitter on the team based on her fall performance.”

Another player with Pee Dee ties expected to contribute is Chesterfield’s Aliyah Payton.

“We’re going to try and convert her from center field to first base,” Watson said.

In the lineup, former Hannah-Pamplico standout Mary Smith could also contribute.

“She’s going to be in the outfield,” Watson said. “She has worked on strengthening her arm on throws, and she was a slapper at the plate for us last year. But this year, we’re looking for her to outright hit.”

The leadoff hitter, meanwhile, will be former Cheraw standout Temple Jones.