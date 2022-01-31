FDTC softball aims for first World Series trip since 2016

FLORENCE, S.C. – Each of the previous two seasons, Florence-Darlington Tech was close to the NJCAA Division II World Series, yet so far.
Coach Heber Watson’s program, which did reach the 2016 World Series, lost in the district final in 2019 and ’21. At 1 p.m. Friday, in a home doubleheader against USC Salkehatchie, the Stingers will again embark on the quest to take that next step.
Watson hopes things go smoother than it did in the fall.
“This past fall, we didn’t win a game,” Watson said. “We were basically trying to find ourselves. We had nine players quit.”
Small-ball and pitching, therefore, will have to provide FDTC’s sparks this season.
“I don’t have the big sticks in the lineup that we normally have,” Watson said. “So, our motto is, ‘We’ve got to put the ball in play.’ I’ve got some speed this year.”
Ex-Darlington star Lillie Baumbach is among the key Stingers returning. An all-region selection last season, she batted .316 with five home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 10 RBI.
“Lillie is one of the soundest defensive players we’ve had,” Watson said.
One who Watson thinks can add a lot of punch to his lineup is ex-Dillon Christian star Shayla Hunt.
“Shayla is a pretty good success story. She worked and worked in the spring and she made the starting lineup,” Watson said of Hunt, who finished 2021 batting .313 with three home runs, five doubles and 14 RBI. “Right now, she’s probably the best hitter on the team based on her fall performance.”
Another player with Pee Dee ties expected to contribute is Chesterfield’s Aliyah Payton.
“We’re going to try and convert her from center field to first base,” Watson said.
In the lineup, former Hannah-Pamplico standout Mary Smith could also contribute.
“She’s going to be in the outfield,” Watson said. “She has worked on strengthening her arm on throws, and she was a slapper at the plate for us last year. But this year, we’re looking for her to outright hit.”
The leadoff hitter, meanwhile, will be former Cheraw standout Temple Jones.
“She’s going to play shortstop. First of all, she’s got a good swing, not a down-in-the-dirt swing,” Watson said. “She’s hard to strike out, and she’ll put the ball in play somewhere. She has speed, hitting, a good glove and good arm. She’s a really good pickup for us.”
On the mound, the Stingers return Courtney Watson as their ace. Last year, she went 8-6 with 132 strikeouts during 181 2/3 innings (2.43 ERA).
“Courtney is the best changeup pitcher we’ve ever had here,” Watson said. “She can throw an inside curve, any curve. She can move the ball all over the place. Even four-year college teams have trouble hitting off her because of the pitches’ movement.”
Former Lamar standout Heidi Anderson, who suffered a broken finger in the fall, is also expected to contribute after that heals.