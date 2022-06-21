 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Monday's Flamingos

Flamingos beat Bananas at home

  • 0
FLORENCE FLAMINGOS LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos scored three in Monday's third inning, and that held up for a 3-2 win over the Savannah Bananas at Carolina Bank Field.

In the second, while Savannah led 1-0, Jordan Smith drew a bases-loaded walk. Then, Jacob Hinderleider hit a two-run double for a 3-1 lead.

Savannah added another run in the fifth, but that was as close as the Bananas could get.

Winning pitcher Ryan Schroeder struck out four batters during his 3 2/3 innings for the Flamingos (6-13).

Florence's next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Lexington County.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bananas slip past Flamingos

Bananas slip past Flamingos

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- With Wednesday's game tied at 1, Florence gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth and lost 3-1.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian athlete switches nationality to play at Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert