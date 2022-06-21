Flamingos beat Bananas at home

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos scored three in Monday's third inning, and that held up for a 3-2 win over the Savannah Bananas at Carolina Bank Field.

In the second, while Savannah led 1-0, Jordan Smith drew a bases-loaded walk. Then, Jacob Hinderleider hit a two-run double for a 3-1 lead.

Savannah added another run in the fifth, but that was as close as the Bananas could get.

Winning pitcher Ryan Schroeder struck out four batters during his 3 2/3 innings for the Flamingos (6-13).

Florence's next game is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Lexington County.