Flamingos lose 2nd game in a row

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Florence blew a 3-0 lead and lost 5-3 to Savannah on Saturday night. It was the Flamingos' second loss in a row.

For the season, Florence is 13-20 (5-5 in the Coastal Plain League's second half).

Tanner Wakefield hit an RBI single, and Francesco Barbieri added a run-scoring double in the second to give the Flamingos a 2-0 lead. Then, in the top of the third, an RBI single by Aaron Staehely made it 3-0.

But the Bananas responded with a run in the bottom of the third. Then, they hit a three-run double, and an RBI triple to take command in the fourth.

Florence hosts Macon at 7:05 p.m. Monday.