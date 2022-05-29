 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Coastal Plain League

Flamingos lose their home opener

IMG_2049.JPG

Florence's Fransesco Barbieri rounds second during his gland-slam trot in the third inning of Saturday night's game.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francesco Barbieri's grand slam in the third inning appeared to have the Florence Flamingos on their way to victory against Lexington County in their Saturday debut at Carolina Bank Field.

Not so fast. Turns out, the Blowfish can deliver quite a blowback.

After Barbieri's slam gave Florence a 7-4 advantage, Lexington County scored two in the fourth and eight in the fifth.

That was too much for the Flamingos to overcome, and they dropped to 0-3 with Saturday's 14-11 loss in a game that lasted 4 hours, 13 minutes.

During that pivotal top of the fifth, two Lexington County runs scored on passed ball. Another, on a walk. And, a single.

Then, Joshua Hernandez had the bases loaded before clearing them with a double for a 14-9 lead.

The Flamingos out-hit the Blowfish 14-8. Logan Fink finished 3 for 5, Jeremy Wagner 3 for 6, and Nathan Housen doubled.

But after five Florence pitchers combined to walk 16 batters, Flamingos coach Lane Harvey quickly pointed out the difference in the game.

"Pitching," he said. "We just didn't fill up (the strike zone) enough; too many walks. Most of the time, you don't lose when you score in seven of the nine innings and you have 17 hits."

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

