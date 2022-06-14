Flamingos' new approach leads to impressive win

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos won their fourth game out of 14 with Tuesday's 5-2 decision against Savannah at Carolina Bank Field.

But if you ask Flamingos coach Lane Harvey, his team is 1-0 – this week, anyway.

“We play seven games in a row this week, and this is the first one. And, we’re trying to win a seven-game series,” Harvey said. “Where we’re at right now, we can’t get caught up in our overall record and all that. We’ve just got to focus on what we can do on a daily basis and find a way to win.

“We’re 1-0 this week,” he added. “And, we’re going to try to be 1-0 tomorrow (at Savannah). We’re going to go one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time.”

That mentality sure worked against the defending Coastal Plain League champ Bananas.

After Savannah scored in the top of the fourth and fifth innings for a 2-1 lead, Florence scored three in the fifth and another in the sixth.

“We did a good job of responding,” Harvey said. “After (Savannah) scored in back-to-back innings, we put up a 3-spot. And then, we never looked back and added on from there. The approaches at the plate were there tonight; we hit the ball hard, even right at some guys. If we stick with that, I think we’re going to have a lot of success with it.”

Harvey had to think of some way to make all this come together.

“In the games we lost, we had lulls throughout the middle of the game where we kind of stopped being productive,” Harvey said. “We need to keep it one pitch at a time, one inning at a time. And keep staying in the moment, really, and not getting worried about the big picture and all that.

“And, the guys are starting to see the success of that and are starting to live in the moment a little more and not get flustered by things,” he added. “I think it’s good, overall.”

After Florence’s Will Hardee reached on an error in the second, he soon winded up at third after a catcher’s error while stealing second. Jordan Smith then drove him in for Florence’s 1-0 lead.

While Florence stranded runners in scoring position in the third and fourth, the Bananas worked their way into the lead in the fourth and fifth. Savannah tied it in the top of the fourth with an RBI groundout by Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo. And in the fifth, Brody Wortham crushed a homer to left.

But after South Trimble singled to start the bottom of the fifth, he reached third in the same manner Hardee did in the first. Trimble then scored on an error to tie the score at 2. Hardee then put Florence ahead for good with a run-scoring single to right center. Then, while runners were on first and third with two outs, Smith (3 for 4) singled to right to account for a 4-2 score.

And in the sixth, with Mason Staz at second, Trimble drove him in with a single to right.

Reed Metz was the winning pitcher, in relief, after striking out three during his 3 1/3 innings. Matt Murphy took over in the ninth, recording the save after the Bananas loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with nobody out. Murphy struck out the next two, and induced a flyout to end the game.

“We pitched really well tonight,” Harvey said. “We attacked them from Pitch 1. We got ahead in the count a lot, and that helped us set up put-away pitches. We had a good start (by Brooks Fowler, five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings), and then two guys out of the pen sewed it up.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.