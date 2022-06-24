Flamingos sweep DH over Blowfish

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence swept a seven-inning, doubleheader from Lexington County on Thursday night at Carolina Bank Field. The Flamingos (8-13) won by scores of 9-2 and 6-5, and play again at 7 p.m. Friday at Macon.

GAME 1

Florence scored three in the first, and four in the third to set the tone.

Florence took its 3-1 lead in the first on RBI singles by Jacob Hinderleider, Will Hardee and Tyler Dellerman.

That lead grew to 7-2 with Mason Staz's RBI groundout and Francesco Barbieri's three-run homer. Hinderleider (RBI double) and Hardee (RBI single) then brought home the Flamingos' final runs in the fifth.

Winning pitcher Justin Lovell struck out three during his four innings of work.

GAME 2

The Flamingos scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Florence also scored two in the second, and two more in the third. In the second, Aaron Staehely hit an RBI triple, and Staz added an RBI single for a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Florence's South Trimble scored on a passed ball. Then, Jake English hit an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The Blowfish responded with three in the top of the fifth to tie it. Then, in the eighth, Lexington County took a 5-4 lead.

Florence then made its charge to the win. Per Coastal Plain League rules, Hinderleider and Jack Hammond started the inning on base. English bunted, and the Blowfish committed an error that scored Hinderleider. Dellerman then drove Hammond home on a sacrifice fly for the victory.

The winning pitcher was Matt Murphy.