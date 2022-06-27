 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's Coastal Plain League

Flamingos win wild one against Blowfish

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Aaron Staehely scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Florence Flamingos a 10-9 win Monday over Lexington County.

South Trimble and Jacob Hinderleider homered, and Jack Hammond finished 4 for 5 with a double and RBI.

Hinderleider had a strong night overall, going 2 for 4 with three RBI. Teammate Tyler Dellerman, meanwhile, had a double and two RBI.

Florence rallied from a 5-0 deficit. Jack Hammond scored on Mason Staz's sacrifice fly, and Hinderleider's RBI single narrowed it to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Hammond hit an RBI single in the sixth. Then, after Trimble's two-run homer in the seventh, two more scored on an error for a 7-5 Flamingo lead.

After Lexington County bounced back to tie it at 7, Hinderleider's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth put Florence back out front.

But the Blowfish didn't go away, as they tied it with two in the top of the ninth.

Then, Florence set up its win to improve to 9-15. Florence's next game is Thursday at Savannah.

