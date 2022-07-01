 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center
Thursday's Coastal Plain League

Florence Flamingos beat Savannah on road

  • 0
FLORENCE FLAMINGOS LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence went into the land of the Savannah Bananas and slipped away with an 8-7 win Thursday night.

Will Hardee scored on Jordan Smith's single in the top of the ninth for the 8-7 lead.

Florence rallied from a 7-2 deficit.

In the fifth, Jacob Hinderleider hit an RBI single, and Aaron Staehely scored on a Smith putout to narrow Savannah's lead to 7-4.

Then, in the seventh, Hardee hit an RBI single. Tyler Dellerman then drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jack Hammond hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Florence (10-15) hosts Wilson at 7:05 p.m. tonight.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FMU men's hoops signs Bryce Beamer

FMU men's hoops signs Bryce Beamer

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced that 6-6 senior forward Bryce Beamer of Odessa, F…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert