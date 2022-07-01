Florence Flamingos beat Savannah on road

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence went into the land of the Savannah Bananas and slipped away with an 8-7 win Thursday night.

Will Hardee scored on Jordan Smith's single in the top of the ninth for the 8-7 lead.

Florence rallied from a 7-2 deficit.

In the fifth, Jacob Hinderleider hit an RBI single, and Aaron Staehely scored on a Smith putout to narrow Savannah's lead to 7-4.

Then, in the seventh, Hardee hit an RBI single. Tyler Dellerman then drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jack Hammond hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Florence (10-15) hosts Wilson at 7:05 p.m. tonight.