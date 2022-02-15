Florence Flamingos, Five Star Auto partner on stadium club naming rights

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Flamingos President Cameron Kovach announced Tuesday a partnership between the organization and Five Star Automotive Group. Beginning with the 2022 season, the stadium club will be the Five Star Automotive Club.

“We are proud to partner with Five Star Automotive Group,” Kovach said. “Through this partnership, we will be able to give our fans a true VIP experience at Carolina Bank Field. We are excited that the Five Star Automotive Club will be the centerpiece of Flamingos games beginning this season. In addition to the club, we will work with Five Star Automotive on a community initiative to make a positive difference in Florence and for our fans.”

The Five Star Automotive Club is the premiere VIP seating location at Carolina Bank Field. The club is covered and is located directly behind home plate between the dugouts. Plan holders in the club area are treated to a private space with a full-service bar and intimate experience of the action on the field. In addition to game days, plan holders can also rent out the area for private parties or dinners.

The five-year contract runs through the end of the 2026 season.