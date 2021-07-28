Florence native Akeem Bostick called up to join New York Mets

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against Atlanta.

He’s being called up from the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. Bostick, who also was a key player on Florence Post 1’s 2012 state championship American Legion team that reached that year’s World Series, has a career ERA of 6.95 (6.21 this season for Syracuse). He pitched in the Constellation Energy League last year.

Bostick was a second-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 Major League draft. Bostick was the first player chosen out of high school from a Florence area school since West’s Peyton Warren was taken by the Dodgers in the 26th round of the 1995 draft.

Bostick was the ace of the West Florence pitching staff during his junior and senior seasons, going 14-1 over the last two years. He was 9-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 51 innings this season as he helped the Knights to a region title.

In 2017, another former Pee Dee star, Jamie Callahan, of Dillon High School, pitched for the Mets.

