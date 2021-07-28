 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence native Akeem Bostick called up to join New York Mets
0 Comments
Ex-West Florence Star

Florence native Akeem Bostick called up to join New York Mets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against Atlanta.

He’s being called up from the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. Bostick, who also was a key player on Florence Post 1’s 2012 state championship American Legion team that reached that year’s World Series, has a career ERA of 6.95 (6.21 this season for Syracuse). He pitched in the Constellation Energy League last year.

Bostick was a second-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2013 Major League draft. Bostick was the first player chosen out of high school from a Florence area school since West’s Peyton Warren was taken by the Dodgers in the 26th round of the 1995 draft.

Bostick was the ace of the West Florence pitching staff during his junior and senior seasons, going 14-1 over the last two years. He was 9-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 51 innings this season as he helped the Knights to a region title.

In 2017, another former Pee Dee star, Jamie Callahan, of Dillon High School, pitched for the Mets.

akeem.png

Bostick
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era
College

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is already rolling in riches as the starting quarterback at Alabama in college sports' new NIL era — for name, image and likeness — before even taking a snap as the Crimson Tide's starter. Alabama coach Nick Saban told a large group assembled at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday that Young, ...

FMU volleyball honored by AVCA
College

FMU volleyball honored by AVCA

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University volleyball program learned Monday that it has earned a Team Academic Award for 2020-21 presente…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert