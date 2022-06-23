Florence Post 1 wins 4-2 over Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 broke a 1-1 score in the bottom of the third with two runs. Coach Derick Urquhart's team never looked back and won 4-2 Thursday against Sumter Post 15.

It was Florence's ninth win in 10 games.

Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer was impressive, striking out five batters during 5 2/3 innings. In the top of the sixth, with Sumter runners at first and second, relief pitcher Trey Bright struck out JaShawn Benbow to end the threat.

Bright then struck out the side in the seventh to end the game and earn the save.

"These last two nights, the pitching has been outstanding," Urquhart said. "Last night, we had three guys combine for a three-hitter. And then tonight, we had another three-hitter. Aydin threw well and got us into the sixth, and Trey came in at the role we like him at: As a guy who can come in at anytime.

"(Bright) can start; he can close; he can set up," he added. "He threw under 30 pitches last night, and he came back tonight and gave us two good innings pitching."

After Sumter fell behind 1-0 on a sacrifice fly by Florence's Collin Minshew, Post 15 tied it with a third-inning home run by former West Florence star, Jayden Earle. His blast went over the left-center wall.

But Post 1 (13-4 overall, 4-3 League 2) responded.

Parker Winfield led the bottom of the third with a triple, and he scored on Nick Foster's RBI single. A sacrifice fly by Dylan Shelley then gave Florence a 3-1 advantage.

In the fifth, after Winfield was hit by a pitch, he reached second on a pick-off error. After he reached third on a wild pitch, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Cam Cannarella for a 4-1 score.

But Palmer's final strikeout, with two outs in the sixth, didn't end the inning because it was a passed ball. That gave Sumter life, as Austin Trapp reached on an error, and Hayden Lyons' RBI single narrowed the score to 4-2.

But Bright entered the game and dimmed Post 15's hopes for good.

