 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Florence Post 1 wins 6-3 over Sumter

  • 0
Florence post 1 hats caps
FLORENCE POST 1

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harrison Moore threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win.

Shemar Simes and Collin Minshew had two hits apiece.

Florence (3-0) hosts Manning today at 2:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert