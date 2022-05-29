Florence Post 1 wins 6-3 over Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harrison Moore threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win.
Shemar Simes and Collin Minshew had two hits apiece.
Florence (3-0) hosts Manning today at 2:30 p.m.
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Coker women’s track and field senior Calene Lazare qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Division II O…
Sunday
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Coker University is seeking a new baseball coach. The NCAA Division II school posted a job advertisement Saturday.
BEL AIR, Md. -- Florence-Darlington Tech eliminated rival USC Sumter with Saturday's 9-0 win in the NJCAA's East District tournament.
NORMAN, Okla. — Former Trinity Collegiate golf star Gene Zeigler, now playing for South Carolina, is the individual co-leader in the NCAA’s No…
Why did they wait so long to allow college athletes to make a few bucks on the side?
College football is a wonderful mess, as usual.
