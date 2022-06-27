Florence Post 1's offense comes to life in NC/SC Challenge

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart is one of the University of South Carolina’s most accomplished hitters. But even he was taken aback by the offensive production his players delivered in this past weekend’s NC/SC Challenge.

While Post 1 won two of its three games (19-9 over Rutherford County, 19-0 over Cherryville before losing 14-11 to Fuquay-Varina), it delivered 49 runs on 43 hits, nine home runs, three triples and eight doubles.

Parker Winfield went 8 of 12 in the event with three of those home runs, a double and seven RBI. Brody Cook went 4 for 8 with two homers and finished the weekend with seven RBI. Caleb Rogers went 8 of 11 and doubled twice, tripled and had four RBI. Also, Jake Hardee went 6 of 9 with two doubles and four RBI of his own.

“I think it was good timing for the bats to come around, and I think if you had told me at the start of the year that we were going to go there and win two of three games against those three teams, I would have said, ‘Yeah, give me that all day long,’” said Urquhart, whose team is 15-5 overall. “The whole tone of the weekend started in the first inning of the first game; we scored 10 runs in the top of the first. There’s the old phrase that hitting is contagious, and we just got on a roll. Then, in Game 2, we started with an eight-run top of the first inning. And even on Sunday, in the loss, we started out scoring three in the top of the first.”

This couldn’t happen at a better time for Florence, with two weeks left in the regular season. Defending state champion Post 1 (4-3, second place in League 2) will play three games this week against league leader, Horry Post 111 (8-0 in league). They play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Conway High School, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Field, and then 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Fox Field.

After Urquhart’s team struggled at the plate the first part of this summer, it appears Florence’s offense has caught up to its defense.

“Earlier in the year, we’ve shown we can win with pitching and defense,” said Urquhart, whose team since 2009 has won every League 2 championship, except for 2020. “Our pitching has carried us through most of the year. Our pitchers, this past weekend, had a rough weekend. But our hitters picked us up. So, it’s good to be able to show that we CAN do that. If we put it all together at the end of the season, hopefully we can try to make a little run.”

Much of the success from this past weekend can be attributed to the mental game.

“We made sure we were not swinging at bad pitches; just make sure we’re swinging at good pitches,” Urquhart said. “Early on in the season, we were taking a lot of pitches right down the middle -- first-pitch fastball down the middle, and we’d take it and not be aggressive at all. We still had some cases of that. But I noticed this weekend that we were definitely a lot more aggressive. We cut our strikeouts down, and we had been striking out a ton throughout the year.”

But that was then, and this is now. Florence will try to take the momentum from this past weekend and carry it as long as it can.

“Hopefully, at the end of this week, we’ll be able to say that the NC/SC Challenge is where it all started clicking,” Urquhart said.

