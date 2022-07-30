Florence Post 1's season ends with a third-place finish in state tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Segra Park is last year's site where so many magical memories were made during Florence Post 1's run to the state championship, it's fifth since 2012.

On Saturday, at the same venue, Post 1 hoped to recapture that magic. Instead, Camden continued its own magic by eliminating Florence on Saturday with a 3-2 win in nine innings.

Post 1's final record is 26-7.

After falling behind 1-0, Florence rallied to take the lead in the top of the sixth with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Qualiek Crawford and sacrifice fly by Parker Winfield.

Post 1 starter Tanner Hall had gotten his team out of several binds throughout Saturday's game. But in the bottom of the seventh, Post 17 was finally able to chase him after he recorded four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Camden's Justin Fleming started the seventh with a single, and Brent Gibbs bunted him over. Then, Cobe Evans doubled off Hall to tie the game at 2.

Trey Bright relieved Hall after that, and Florence escaped with no further damage.

But just as Florence left runners in scoring position earlier, it happened again in the top of the eighth and ninth. Jacob Adams walked to start the eighth and advanced to second on Crawford's bunt. But Adams could go no farther.

Then, in the ninth, after Simes reached on a single and reached second on a passed ball, he was stuck there.

In the bottom of the ninth, Gibbs walked and reached second on a passed ball for Camden. Evans then delivered a bunt toward first that enabled Gibbs to reach third.

Then, Stephen Lang-Spittler delivered the game-winning single, which put Camden in Saturday afternoon's state final game against Rock Hill.

Simes, Collin Minshew and Josh Williams each finished with two hits. Simes had Florence's only extra-base hit with a double.

