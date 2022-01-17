Florence's David Vereen has eyes on NFL

FLORENCE, S.C. – David Vereen is in Charlotte, N.C. The former South Florence High School and Newberry College star has a different destination in mind, come spring:
The NFL.
He has a busy travel schedule, as it is, just returning from Orlando, Fla., and competing in the Tropical Bowl. During Day 2 of practice for that game, Vereen caught the eye of Sports Illustrated writer, Robert Gregson, who wrote about Vereen, who started at cornerback in the Tropical Bowl.
“A small-school standout, Vereen was one of the smoothest athletes. He shows effortless transitions from pedal to break and won all reps in 1-on-1s. Coaches were raving over his movement skills and coaching his hand usage to match his buttery lower half. When asking Vereen about how practice felt, he was very grateful and explained, ‘I'm just here to put on the guys for other small schools. We can play too, and I am going to show that to everybody.’”
Vereen red-shirted at Newberry in 2016, and missed the '19 season because of injuries sustained from a car accident. When he played, he recorded a total of five interceptions (two in 2018, two in 2021 spring game against Barton). He also earned second-team South Atlantic Conference honors in 2018, and was part of two Newberry conference championship teams.
After mostly making his mark at South Florence as a receiver, Vereen adjusted quickly to playing full-time on defense.
“I love playing defensive back; it’s more of a challenge to me,” Vereen said. “It might be the second-hardest position on the field after the quarterback. But I’m enjoying playing defensive back, and I enjoy going out there and competing and trying to shut down the other team’s best receiver.”
Although Vereen didn’t record an interception this past season, when the Wolves won conference, he points to the opening-round NCAA Division II playoff win against West Florida as a highlight.
“West Florida was the 2019 national champion, and their quarterback was a finalist for the D2 version of the Heisman, so their passing game was one of the best in the country,” Vereen said. “But we played them man-to-man and held them to 134 yards passing, and we won.”
Vereen graduated from Newberry with a double-major in sports management and business administration. Now, he is making the most of his football moments, especially after the injuries from his car crash (broken pelvis, torn urethra) that ended his 2019 season, and almost ended his gridiron career.
“I had a really good season in 2018, making all-conference, and that was my first real season at cornerback,” Vereen said. “Then, after coming back from my injuries, I ran the 40 in front of pro scouts at a really good time. They liked my game, and that put things in perspective for me. That made me want to try to make it to the NFL.