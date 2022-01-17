Florence's David Vereen has eyes on NFL

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After mostly making his mark at South Florence as a receiver, Vereen adjusted quickly to playing full-time on defense.

“I love playing defensive back; it’s more of a challenge to me,” Vereen said. “It might be the second-hardest position on the field after the quarterback. But I’m enjoying playing defensive back, and I enjoy going out there and competing and trying to shut down the other team’s best receiver.”

Although Vereen didn’t record an interception this past season, when the Wolves won conference, he points to the opening-round NCAA Division II playoff win against West Florida as a highlight.

“West Florida was the 2019 national champion, and their quarterback was a finalist for the D2 version of the Heisman, so their passing game was one of the best in the country,” Vereen said. “But we played them man-to-man and held them to 134 yards passing, and we won.”

Vereen graduated from Newberry with a double-major in sports management and business administration. Now, he is making the most of his football moments, especially after the injuries from his car crash (broken pelvis, torn urethra) that ended his 2019 season, and almost ended his gridiron career.